

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in positive territory on Monday after Wall Street closed higher for a second straight session on Friday and following the increase in crude oil prices. Investors also shrugged off news that North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Sunday.



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans he was focused on efforts to create jobs, cut taxes, and repeal and replace Obamacare despite the recent scandals that have plagued the White House.



The Australian market is rebounding after two straight days of losses, following the positive cues from Wall Street Friday and higher commodity prices despite U.S. political uncertainty.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 33.60 points or 0.59 percent to 5,761.00, off a high of 5,766.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 33.40 points or 0.58 percent to 5,802.30.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is rising more than 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 4 percent.



Gold miners are also higher after gold prices edged higher Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 1 and Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is rising more than 1 percent, Santos is gaining almost 2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost l percent after crude oil prices rose Friday.



Banking stocks are also mostly higher. ANZ Banking is down 0.4 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 1 percent and National Australia Bank is up 0.5 percent.



Westpac said it expects a A$65 million reduction in its after-tax profit for the second half of 2017 from the government's new bank levy, translating into an annualized cost of A$260 million. However, the bank's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



Alumina has appointed former BHP Billiton executive Mike Ferraro as its new CEO and managing director, succeeding Peter Wasow. The company's shares are rising almost 3 percent.



Beleaguered theme park operator Village Roadshow said it is in talks for a potential sale of its 50 percent stake in Singapore's Golden Village cinema exhibition business. Shares of Village Roadshow are adding almost 1 percent.



Downer EDI has extended its A$1.26 billion takeover bid for cleaning and catering company Spotless by two weeks to June 14. The infrastructure and mining services company's shares are losing almost 1 percent.



Suncorp reported a 2.8 percent increase in third-quarter home loan lending and said it expects modest growth in both home lending and business lending portfolios. The financial services company's shares are rising almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7451, up from US$0.7429 on Friday.



The Japanese market opened higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



However, the market has pared some of its initial gains and is now modestly higher. Investors are digesting Japanese trade data, which showed that Japan's trade surplus missed expectations.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 71.77 points or 0.37 percent to 19,662.53, off a high of 19,722.93 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is down 0.2 percent, Sony is declining 0.5 percent and Toshiba is lower by 0.2 percent, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.5 percent and Honda is advancing more than 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is higher by almost 1 percent on higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Kubota Corp. is gaining more than 5 percent, Ricoh is rising more than 4 percent and Comsys Holdings is advancing more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Shionogi & Co. is losing almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said Monday that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 481.7 billion yen in April. That was shy of expectations for 520.7 billion yen, and was down from the downwardly revised 614.0 billion yen in March.



Exports were up 7.5 percent on year to 6.329 trillion yen - missing forecasts for an increase of 8.0 percent after rising 12.0 percent in the previous month. Imports jumped an annual 15.1 percent to 5.847 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 14.8 percent, but was down from 15.8 percent a month earlier.



Japan also will see final March figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 111 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all higher, while Shanghai and Singapore are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks extended gains on Friday from the previous session as traders continued to pick up stocks at relatively low levels following the substantial weakness that was seen two days ago. President Donald Trump sought to reassure Americans he was focused on efforts to create jobs, cut taxes and repeal and replace Obamacare despite the recent scandals that have plagued the White House.



The Dow advanced 141.82 points or 0.7 percent to 20,804.84, the Nasdaq rose 28.57 points or 0.5 percent to 6,083.70 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.01 points or 0.7 percent to 2,381.73.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures jumped above $50 a barrel Friday despite industry data showing the domestic rig count continued to rise. WTI crude for June delivery jumped $0.98 or 2 percent to close at $50.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX