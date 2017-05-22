Regulatory News:

CARBIOS (Paris:ALCRB) (Alternext Paris: ALCRB), an innovative green chemistry company specializing in enzymatic bioprocesses applied to plastic and textile polymers, has joined PETCORE Europe, the Brussels-based association representing the complete PET value chain in Europe. This membership will enable CARBIOS to pursue the promotion of its sustainable PET biorecycling process alongside with key leaders involved in this industry.

PETCORE Europe is at the forefront of working with European institutions and all stakeholders of the PET industry, from brand owners to manufacturers, converters, collectors and recyclers. The association contributes to ensure the sustainable growth of PET as a packaging of choice and to increase post-consumer PET collection and recycling in order to accelerate the move towards circular economy principles, such as developed by CARBIOS through its innovative PET biorecycling process.

Jean-Claude LUMARET, General Director of CARBIOS comments: « Joining PETCORE Europe, at the edge of operating the pilot stage of our biorecycling technology, will strengthen our relations with the industrial leaders involved in the PET value chain. Our process can greatly contribute to the development of circular economy and we are delighted to share our innovative approach with the key players in this market."

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a young, innovative green chemistry company, whose mission is to find biological solutions to the environmental and sustainable development issues faced by industrial businesses today. CARBIOS acquired the rights to research that was conducted over a number of years by various public and private sector laboratories. By leveraging the unique properties of biological catalysts (enzymes), it has used this research as the foundation for developing innovative industrial bioprocesses that optimize the technical, economic and environmental performance of polymers (thermoplastic materials and synthetic or food-based fibers). The company has focused its efforts on a strategic application sector: plastics. CARBIOS' growth strategy is based on a clear business model of industrial value creation that targets attractive markets, develops innovative and competitive bioprocesses and licenses them to major industrial stakeholders for commercialization. CARBIOS benefits from the financial support of the leading European venture capital firm Truffle Capital. Founded in 2011, CARBIOS was granted the label "Young Innovative Company" by Bpifrance (former OSEO) and is eligible for investments by private equity mutual funds (FCPIs). For more information, please visit: www.carbios.fr

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

