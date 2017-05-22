ABB announced today that its Board intends to appoint KPMG as its external auditor effective for the financial year 2018. This decision was taken following a year-long comprehensive external auditor tender process initiated in 2016 in line with international good governance practices. The proposal is subject to shareholder approval at ABB's 2018 Annual General Meeting.

Ernst Young has been ABB's sole external auditors since 2001 and ABB's Board would like to thank the firm and its auditors for their contribution and dedication over the years. Ernst Young will audit ABB for fiscal year 2017 as approved at ABB's recent Annual General Meeting.

ABB looks forward to a constructive and professional relationship with KPMG in the future.

