Riding the Wave of the "Belt and Road" Initiative, LONGi President Li Zhenguo and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak Meet in Beijing

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-profile International Cooperation Summit Forum on the "The Belt and Road" Initiative has been widely recognized and highly praised by the international community. Taking this opportunity, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak attended the forum and met with senior executives from four companies with investments in Malaysia, including LONGi. LONGi President Li Zhenguo, on behalf of the company, attended the meeting and held one-on-one talks with Prime Minister Najib.

At the meeting, Mr. Li Zhenguo first introduced the company's development course and global deployment. As the only PV company deploying the whole value chain other than poly-Si in Malaysia, LONGi has invested a total of RMB 1.6 billion in Malaysia through "acquisition + new construction". Products will be shipped mainly to America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. According to Mr. Li Zhenguo, LONGi's Malaysian project is of strategic significance in the grasp of the best opportunities in global cost elements to secure the company's global leadership in the field of mono-Si.

Prime Minister Najib highly appreciated LONGi's positive impact on Malaysia's economic growth, employment and new energy promotion. He expected LONGi to make further progress in the future.

Coping with economic and trade globalization, LONGi has continuously improved business throughout the whole value chain and actively explored overseas markets by establishing companies in the United States, Japan, Ireland and Germany, as well as production bases in Malaysia and India. LONGi is moving aggressively to expand silicon ingot and wafer capacity in response to strong market demand. In the meantime, LONGi will continue to supply customers with high efficiency monocrystalline cell and module with lower LCOE and better cost performance ratio.