Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") will be exhibiting its new resin technologies and services for manufacturing engineered wood and panels at LIGNA 2017, the world's leading trade show for the woodworking and timber processing industries. Hexion's industry-leading products include ultra-low emitting EcoBind™ resins to meet or exceed the most stringent global emission standards for plywood and panels, highly heat-resistant resins and adhesives for structural wood, as well as a variety of products to improve panel performance and manufacturing productivity.

Hexion will highlight its wide range of solutions and expertise in Hall 26, Booth F77, where 35 associates will be on hand to discuss specific customer challenges.

"Hexion is recognized as the global leader in wood resins and adhesives because of our product offering, commitment to customer partnership, and our global footprint," said Mark Alness, Senior Vice President, Americas Forest Products. "We help customers around the globe meet high performance and lower emissions standards to enable sustainable building, and we're excited to be announcing several strategic growth initiatives at the LIGNA show."

At LIGNA, Hexion will be announcing new forest products resin capacity for the China market as well as ongoing initiatives to meet demand for wood composite board solutions in Latin America. The Company has recently opened three new formaldehyde manufacturing facilities. During 2016, the company also ramped up wax emulsion production at Curitiba to 25,000 MTs/year to provide customers with enhanced board properties. The Curitiba facility complements five other sites in the Latin American region.

In addition, Hexion will be showcasing the following product technologies at LIGNA:

EcoBind resins-urea formaldehyde-based, ultra-low emitting resin systems for hardwood plywood, particle board and MDF; can comply with LEED

Phenolic resins, for plywood, oriented strandboard and glulam beams

Wax emulsions for improved water resistance

Melamine resins for laminate applications

Additives including mold release agents, dyes and catalysts

For more information, consult with Hexion Hall 26, Booth F77 during LIGNA 2017 in Hanover, Germany, May 22-26, or visit hexion.com/industry/engineered_wood.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

