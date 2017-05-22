Sofinnova Partners, a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences, has appointed Graziano Seghezzi as Managing Partner. He joins Antoine Papiernik, Denis Lucquin, and Monique Saulnier in the company's Managing Partnership. Graziano's appointment boosts Sofinnova Partners' international leadership.

Graziano began his career in venture capital in 2001 at Sofinnova Partners where he was in charge of identifying and assessing investment opportunities. Throughout his career, he has focused on company creation through the establishment of start ups, spin-offs, and accelerators. He was the seed investor of Omthera Pharmaceuticals, listed on Nasdaq and then sold to Astra Zeneca, of Glycovaxyn sold to GSK and of Creabilis sold to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals. He also invested and is on the Board of Breath Therapeutics, Corvidia Therapeutics, Crescendo Biologics, Hookipa Biotech, Inotrem and Mission Therapeutics. Graziano also co-founded BiovelocITA, Italy's first biotech accelerator. Between 2003 and 2006, he worked at Index Ventures in Geneva.

A scientist by training, Graziano spent five years working in academic research at NYU School of Medicine (USA), studying oncology and cardiovascular diseases. He holds a degree in genetics and microbiology from the University of Pavia (Italy) and an MBA from RSM-Erasmus University (Netherlands).

Graziano Seghezzi says: I have tremendous respect for the Sofinnova team both on a professional and on a personal level; I am therefore particularly happy to be promoted Managing Partner. This new role comes at a pivotal moment for the partnership which has devised an ambitious growth strategy. With my extensive international expertise, I am looking forward to actively contribute to further develop Sofinnova Partners' global leadership in Life Sciences ».

Antoine Papiernik, Chairman of Sofinnova Partners adds: « Graziano came to Sofinnova Partners fifteen years ago, as he was changing careers from academic researcher to biotech investor. Today, he has built a true investment track record both in Europe and in the United States; we are very pleased to welcome him to the Managing Partnership ».

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm specialized in Life Sciences. Based in Paris, France, the firm focuses on paradigm shifting technologies alongside visionary entrepreneurs. Sofinnova Partners seeks to invest as a founding and lead investor in start-ups and corporate spin-offs, and has backed nearly 500 companies over more than 40 years, creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €1.6 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnova.fr

