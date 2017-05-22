Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of globally leading payment provider Allied Wallet, takes pride in the philanthropic efforts of his company, and he supports many charities around the world. On May 23rd, Dr. Khawaja and Allied Wallet will be the primary sponsor for the World Stars Football Match for Charity in Monaco at Louis II Stadium.

Allied Wallet, in conjunction with the Star Team for Children, is sponsoring this event in which proceeds are generated for underprivileged children. The Star Team for Children was created by Prince Albert in 1993 and has a variety of sporting events that all directly benefit children including: Formula 1 Racing, Golf, Skiing, and Football.

Allied Wallet is in good company as the main sponsor for the World Stars Football Match alongside supplementary sponsors like Marriott Hotels, Hublot, Sky, Lauquen, and many more.

"I'm proud to be sponsoring this event again because it makes me happy to make a difference in the lives of the children," said Dr. Andy Khawaja, "…we're bettering their daily lives and helping to give them a brighter future. It's an amazing thing."

As a leading tech company, Allied Wallet is constantly innovating and introducing better products for consumers and business owners. But beyond its primary focus, Dr. Andy Khawaja has instilled and engrained philanthropic ideals within the company.

This is Allied Wallet's second year sponsoring the World Stars Football Match and just one of many charitable events that Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet will support this year.

