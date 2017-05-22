sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,145 Euro		+0,31
+1,65 %
WKN: 895929 ISIN: CH0012142631 Ticker-Symbol: CLRN 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,80
20,40
08:09
18,967
18,975
19.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLARIANT AG
CLARIANT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLARIANT AG19,145+1,65 %
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION23,767+5,62 %