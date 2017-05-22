

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased at a faster pace in April, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The producer price index rose 3.7 percent year-over-year in April, following a 3.2 percent climb in March. It was the seventh month of rise in a row.



The price index for the manufacturing sector grew 4.0 percent annually in April and those in the utility sector went up by 2.9 percent. At the same time, mining and quarrying prices declined 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.3 percent in April.



Data also showed that import prices climbed 5.8 percent in April from a year ago and increased 0.5 percent from March.



Similarly, export prices rose 6.4 percent annually and by 0.6 percent monthly in April.



