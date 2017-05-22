Gogo Business Aviation Launches SCS Smart Cabin Systems

Gogo's new system to become factory option from Embraer

GENEVA, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --EBACE (stand D051)- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today unveiled a new suite of smart cabin systems - SCS Elite and SCS Media - which are highly integrated cabin, inflight entertainment (IFE) and voice solutions that can be personalized to fit the specific needs of passengers on board a given flight.

SCS is a suite of smart cabin systems that let users integrate a personal mix of technologies to create a cabin experience that is unique and ideal for them - seamlessly and reliably. Whether that's enabling moving maps so passengers can follow along with the flight, or premiering a single interface that passengers can use to engage with a fully connected cabin - users decide what smart looks like, and SCS does the rest.

"Business travelers expect their aircraft cabin to feel like home and be a place where they can simply turn on their devices and do whatever they want from seeing a moving map, to watching a movie, browsing the web, checking the news or making a phone call," said Sergio Aguirre, senior vice president and general manager of Gogo Business Aviation. "SCS can be installed on virtually any plane, big or small, flying anywhere around the globe, and we created it to be a simple, powerful way to integrate all the necessary technology onboard for an enjoyable passenger experience."

SCS Elite will be offered by Embraer Executive Jets on production Lineage 1000E starting later this year.

SCS Elite

SCS Elite is a highly integrated smart cabin system that gives passengers a single interface for whatever a user wants to do: browse the Internet, make and receive phone calls, access the cabin management system, or access moving maps, movies, TV, and news. Because it's compact and light weight, SCS Elite fits in virtually any size business aircraft, from turboprops to the heavy iron, and works across ATG and satellite systems.

No other router, cabin management system (CMS), or other solution on the market delivers the breadth and depth of functionality, and ease of use that SCS Elite does. SCS Elite supports and manages multiple data bearers, voice bearers and CMS, so the data and voice experience is seamless. Wi-Fi throughout the cabin is stronger and more reliable, and the inflight entertainment and information experience is unparalleled in business aviation with Gogo Vision integrated into the platform. SCS Elite offers a single interface, so controlling the cabin environment no longer means closing one application and opening another - it's done automatically.

SCS Elite is ideal for fractional, charter, flight departments and other multi-aircraft operators who need a consistent, seamless, reliable cabin experience. And single aircraft owner/operators can simplify and improve their cabin experience with SCS Elite whether they have connectivity with Gogo or another provider.

Key SCS Elite features include :

Advanced 802.11 ac router for improved Wi-Fi performance (2.4GHz + 5.0GHz), WAN management, and multi-bearer data and voice management (Gogo, Inmarsat, Iridium)

Inflight maps, movies, TV, news, weather - via Gogo Vision (with content offered in seven languages) updated automatically via Gogo Cloud .

. Terrestrial modem with free passenger 4G on-ground connectivity in more than 120 countries

One-touch CMS access for popular Cabin Management Systems via Gogo interface

Gogo Business Services Gateway providing 24/7/365 monitoring and support, and remote maintenance, inflight and on-ground diagnostics

SCS Media

For passengers who want to unwind, SCS Media provides a standalone inflight maps and entertainment experience that lets them pass the time doing something other than work. SCS Media is a small, lightweight system that powers an on-demand news, information and entertainment experience highlighted by moving maps and Gogo Vision. Passengers just turn on their personal devices and SCS does the rest via an intuitive interface.

SCS Media is an affordable system that enables moving maps and a full inflight entertainment experience, making it an ideal choice for anyone flying a light jet or turboprop who thinks maps and movies are cost prohibitive.

Key SCS Media features include :

Gogo Vision

Stand-alone wireless infotainment system (no connectivity required)

Worldwide automated content delivery service (available through Gogo Cloud )

) Remote maintenance, diagnostics & support via the Gogo Business Services Gateway

Integrated wireless access point (optimized for streaming video)

SCS Elite and SCS Media will begin shipping in July.

About Gogo

With more than two decades of experience, Gogo is the leader in in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment services for commercial and business aircraft around the world. Gogo connects aircraft, providing its aviation partners with the world's most powerful network and platform to help optimize their operations. Gogo's superior technologies, best-in-class service, and global reach help planes fly smarter, our aviation partners perform better, and their passengers travel happier.

Today, Gogo has partnerships with 17 commercial airlines and is now installed on more than 3,000 commercial aircraft. More than 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world's largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo is also a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo has more than 1,100 employees and is headquartered inChicago, Ill., with additional facilities inBroomfield, Colo., and various locations overseas. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com and business.gogoair.com.

