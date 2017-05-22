Meikles Ld - Result of AGM

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 MAY 2017

Shareholders are advised that:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Ordinary Resolution Number 1: To receive and adopt the Group Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2016 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors.

Ordinary Resolution Number 1 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 2: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

Rugare Chidembo

Ordinary Resolution Number 2 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 3: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

Kazilek Ncube

Ordinary Resolution Number 3 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 4: To confirm Directors' fees amounting to US$30,888 for the year ended 31 March 2016.

Ordinary Resolution Number 4 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 5: To approve the Auditors' fees of US$106,000 for the year ended 31 March 2016

Ordinary Resolution Number 5 was passed by shareholders