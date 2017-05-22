Meikles Ld - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 19
MEIKLES LIMITED
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 17 MAY 2017
Shareholders are advised that:
ORDINARY BUSINESS
Ordinary Resolution Number 1: To receive and adopt the Group Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2016 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors.
Ordinary Resolution Number 1 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 2: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:
Rugare Chidembo
Ordinary Resolution Number 2 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 3: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:
Kazilek Ncube
Ordinary Resolution Number 3 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 4: To confirm Directors' fees amounting to US$30,888 for the year ended 31 March 2016.
Ordinary Resolution Number 4 was passed by shareholders.
Ordinary Resolution Number 5: To approve the Auditors' fees of US$106,000 for the year ended 31 March 2016
Ordinary Resolution Number 5 was passed by shareholders
Ordinary Resolution No. 6: To appoint auditors for the year ending 31 March 2017.
Messrs Deloitte & Touche, auditors for the year ended 31 March 2016, have indicated their willingness to continue in office.
Ordinary Resolution Number 6 was passed by shareholders.
THABANI MPOFU
COMPANY SECRETARY
22 May 2017