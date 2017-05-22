WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Group secures contract with Sakhalin Energy

Wood Group secures contract with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd.

Wood Group has secured a Technical Support Services (TSS) contract with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd. (Sakhalin Energy), an operator of Sakhalin-2; one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas projects, that includes Russia's first offshore gas production platform and liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The contract extends Wood's Group's relationship with Sakhalin Energy; the company has been providing engineering and construction support, including studies and modifications, to offshore and onshore assets on Sakhalin Island in the Russian Federation for more than a decade.

This new contract adds brownfield drilling upgrade services to the capabilities Wood Group provides across the following assets:

Piltun- Astokhskoye-A offshore platform (Molikpaq)

Piltun- Astokhskoye-B offshore platform (PA-B)

Lunskoye-A offshore platform (LUN-A)

Onshore processing facilities including Booster stations 1 and 2

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant

Oil export terminal (OET)

Tanker loading unit (TLU)

Effective immediately, the five year contract, with two, one year extension options will be delivered by Wood Group's engineering team based in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island and supported by the company's offices in Australia, Norway, China and the UK.

A major feature of the TSS contract will be a new working relationship between Wood Group and a Russian Design Institute (RDI), Gasproektengineering AOJSC (GPE). GPE is a Gazprom company with over 1000 employees in the Russian Federation and headquarters in Voronezh, approximately 470 kilometres south of Moscow. Over the term of the contract GPE will play a significant and growing role in supporting service delivery, working closely with Wood Group across the range and scope of services and asset base.

Dave Stewart, CEO for Wood Group's Asset Life Cycle Solutions business in the eastern region, said: "We have a 10 year relationship working with Sakhalin Energy on Sakhalin Island. During this time, we have demonstrated our in-depth asset knowledge and technical solutions, which strongly position us to deliver this contract across their portfolio of assets.

"Our global expertise in brownfield engineering combined with our commitment to developing the capabilities of our 200-strong workforce on Sakhalin Island enables us to successfully provide efficient and effective services that add value for our client.

"This is an exciting and strategically important relationship for the future and one which underlines our ongoing commitment to Russian national content and development. We look forward to working in close collaboration with GPE on the safe and successful delivery of this contract."

