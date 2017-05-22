GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) customers of the PW306D1 engine-powered Cessna Citation Latitude can now benefit from special ESP™pay-per-hour program rates if they are on the on-condition engine maintenance program and have the FAST™ (Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) diagnostics and prognostics solution installed on their aircraft. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

Deeper insight into the condition of the engine through advanced analytics - coming from solutions like P&WC's FAST system - enable this tailored approach to engine maintenance, saving customers time and money by avoiding unnecessary downtime. Ultimately, P&WC can assess much of the condition of the engine without intrusive inspections or engine removals.

PW306D1 engine-powered aircraft have the option, as part of their Engine Maintenance Manual, of conducting on-condition maintenance. "On-condition maintenance provides for greater aircraft availability, reduced costs for business jet customers and better dispatch reliability," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "It's another example of how we are using the latest technologies to tailor our solutions and programs to anticipate and meet the needs of our customers for whom time is a precious commodity."

Among the company's expanding suite of Digital Engine Services, P&WC's turnkey FAST solution wirelessly captures and analyses full-flight engine data, looking at hundreds of engine parameters. P&WC's Oil Analysis Technology Program examines the minute particles within the oil that indicate the health of key oil-wetted components, such as bearings and gears, with high precision.

"With this deep engine insight, we're able to offer on-condition maintenance programs and, in particular, our PW306D1engine customers enrolled in the ESP program with FAST installed will receive reduced coverage rates," continued Swail.

P&WC has delivered more than 1,100 FAST systems to customers, which are providing deep engine insight on P&WC-powered business jets, regional airliners, helicopter and general aviation platforms. P&WC's Oil Analysis Technology Program continues to build momentum with its commercial rollout on PW306A engines at EBACE and nearly 4,000 engines enrolled in the ongoing customer trial.

