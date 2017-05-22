GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Pratt & Whitney Canada's ground-breaking Oil Analysis Technology is making its debut at EBACE 2017 as a commercially available solution on PW306A engine-powered business aviation aircraft. One of the many examples of P&WC's leadership in data-driven engine health, P&WC's Oil Analysis Solution will provide an innovative oil system prognostic capability, also playing a role in the company's new proactive help desk, which is also being launched at EBACE starting with the PW300 engine family. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

"Innovative services like our Oil Analysis Technology and FAST™ (Flight, Acquisition, Storage and Transmission) prognostics solutions are allowing us to provide deeper levels of analysis and broaden the scope of our data-driven engine health management solutions - resulting in our ability to provide customers with a comprehensive, turnkey approach to Digital Engine Services," said Tim Swail, Vice President, Customer Programs, P&WC. "For our customers, time is a critical success factor for their business, and aircraft availability is an important enabler. Our solutions provide a high degree of visibility into the health and efficient operation of their engines without intrusive inspections, which enables a proactive and preventive approach. As a result we are helping to lower operating costs, save customers time and maximize the availability of their aircraft. We are also moving toward our ultimate goal, which is to support our customers' operations by enabling a more fully planned maintenance environment for the engines."

The Oil Analysis Solution will enable P&WC to identify potential maintenance events at an early stage so they can be addressed proactively or avoided entirely. Customers will receive personalized reports and maintenance recommendations based on oil sample findings, enabling optimized shop-visit planning. What's more, PW306A engine customers who are enrolled in an Eagle Service Plan™ (ESP™) pay-per-hour program will benefit from the service at no additional cost for the rest of the year. The solution will be part of the standard ESP program for PW306A engines starting in 2018.

P&WC has developed and optimized the oil analysis program by working closely with operators, FBOs and aircraft OEMs. Many of them have taken part in an ongoing customer trial as early adopters to help diversify the oil sample base and calibrate the technology across a variety of P&WC engine models. To date, nearly 4,000 oil samples have been received across all engine families. With trials continuing on other engine models, the solution will keep evolving as our knowledge base continues to grow.

The Oil Analysis Technology program complements P&WC's FAST solution. The FAST solution captures full-flight engine and aircraft data on hundreds of performance-related parameters, and transmits the data wirelessly for analysis after the pilot shuts down the engines, to provide near-real-time situational awareness about engine health, usage and trends.

With solutions such as these, P&WC is leading the way in facilitating advanced, proactive and preventative engine health management so that customers can reduce their costs and workload, increase their efficiency and enjoy greater peace of mind.

P&WC will be at EBACE 2017, booth 0105A. Interested operators are invited to drop by to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

About Pratt & Whitney Canada

Founded in 1928, P&WC is a global leader in aerospace that is shaping the future of aviation with dependable, high-technology engines. Based in Longueuil, Quebec (Canada), P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the global aerospace and building systems industries.

