sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.653,71 Euro		+8,714
+0,53 %
WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.647,68
1.668,08
08:07
1.640,36
1.642,71
19.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AFRICA OIL CORP
AFRICA OIL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFRICA OIL CORP1,475+4,02 %
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B1.653,71+0,53 %