Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 09.05.2017 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN - Northern Horizon Capital 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Initial EWA1L EWA VLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Interim report, 3 LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG - months centrs 26.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Government LTGCB030 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 21B Vyriausybe LTGNB030 21B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Interim report, 3 RJR1R Rigas juvelierizstradajumu RIG - months rupnica 26.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Dividend payment SCM1R Siguldas CMAS RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Interim report, 3 AMG1L Amber Grid VLN - months 26.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Dividend payment RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.05.2017 Coupon payment date ELEK0280 Latvenergo RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.05.2017 Dividend ex-date MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Dividend record MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Interim report, 3 LOK1R Daugavpils Lokomotivju RIG months Remonta Rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Interim report, 3 PRX Reverta RIG - months 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Annual General PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Capital decrease TPD1T Trigon Property Development TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Dividend payment LGD1L LITGRID VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.05.2017 Annual General NCN1T Nordecon TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG - months rupnica 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Dividend payment TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Dividend payment HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Annual General RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - months 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 BIB Baltic International Bank RIG - months 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Nominal value EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG change 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Capital decrease TPD1T Trigon Property Development TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Trading holiday TLN? RIG? VLN? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Coupon payment date VIAS1250 VIA SMS group RIG 19A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 LGD1L LITGRID VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG - months 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Interim report, 3 TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG - months 31.05.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2017 Investors event HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2017 Dividend payment MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2017 Coupon payment date MAYB0700 Mainor Ülemiste TLN 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2017 Annual General VSS1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.05.2017 Interim report, 3 LSC1R Latvijas kugnieciba RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.05.2017 Coupon payment date LTGB0070 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN 20B Vyriausybe --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
? In accord with the technical set-up of the trading system, dates marked with an ? will be business but non-trading days on the respective stock exchange. Such days will be part of the settlement cycle.
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
