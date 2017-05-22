Products Impacted: Genium Consolidated Feed



What you need to know:



There was an index calculation incident on Friday May 19 2017 evening ("The delayed index expiration values").



As a consequence, some OMXS30 Expiration Value related messages were published delayed in GCF. Those delayed 16 messages have been collected to the attached file.



Please note that all these messages were published on Friday, just later than usual.



Cause for the delay on Friday was late availability of calculation data in GIC. Root cause for that is still under investigation.



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=632437