Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-22 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on May 24, 2017 at 23.59.



Proceeding from the above, the shares of AS Merko Ehitus are traded cum-dividend for the year 2016 for the last day today, on May 22, 2017. The shares will go ex-dividend for the year 2016 tomorrow, on May 23, 2017.



AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 0.41 EUR per share on May 26, 2017.





Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.