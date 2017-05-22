

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Monday, even as a weaker dollar on concerns about Washington's political turmoil and reduced expectations for Fed rate hikes in 2017 may keep regional exporters under selling pressure.



The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.7 percent each on Friday, with higher oil prices and solid earnings from several companies helping support underlying sentiment. The tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced half a percent.



Asian markets are trading mostly higher this morning despite North Korea testing another medium-range ballistic missile on Sunday.



Oil clung on to Friday's gains on expectations that major oil producing nations might extend their production cuts beyond an agreed-on June deadline when they meet on May 25.



The dollar rose a little bit, but remained close to six-month lows against a basket of currencies ahead of U.S. GDP figures and the minutes of the May 3 FOMC meeting due this week.



Investors also keep an eye on U.S. President Donald Trump's first foreign trip which began in Saudi Arabia during the weekend.



Trump signed a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia on Saturday despite warnings he could be accused of being complicit in war crimes.



Eurogroup finance ministers will be meeting later today to consider disbursement of the bailout funds and discuss debt relief to Greece after the country's parliament approved pension cuts and tax hikes sought by its international lenders to unlock vital financial aid.



European stocks posted modest gains on Friday to recover some of the lost ground from the previous two sessions. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6 percent.



The German DAX rose 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added half a percent.



