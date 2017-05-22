Jetex Delivers FBO Services at 15 Locations Within Wider Edeis Airport Network in France

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Under a co-branding agreement with French airport developer Edeis, Jetex Flight Support will provide FBO services and ground-handling support across 15 locations within the Edeis Airports network in France. This new partnership officially comes into play on June 1, 2017.

The 15 FBOs will join existing Jetex facilities based in France, Ireland, Italy, Spain and Ukraine, amongst others, bringing the total number of Jetex locations in Europe to 25.

"This partnership further expands the Jetex network across France, creating a stronger foothold for us in Europe," said Jetex CEO & President, Adel Mardini. "The Jetex brand is synonymous with quality, and we will be working closely with the Edeis team to ensure our clients enjoy the unparalleled experience they expect from a Jetex facility."

"Edeis is delighted to partner with Jetex and propel ground support service quality to new heights," said Youssef Sabeh, General Manager of Edeis. "Under this agreement, we combine the excellence of the Edeis Airports network with Jetex's reputation as a first-rate FBO provider, enabling each of us to grow our business aviation objectives. As a result, Edeis and Jetex clients will enjoy access to unmatched levels of service."

Locations within the Edeis Airports network that are included in the agreement are Angoulême, Annecy Mont Blanc, Auxerre, Bourges, Châlon, Cherbourg, Dijon Bourgogne, Le Havre, Nimes Camargue Cévennes, Reims, Tarbes Lourdes Pyrénées, Toulouse Francazal, Tours Vale de Loire, Troyes, and Vannes Golfe du Morbihan. The partnership will extend to other airports managed by Edeis in the future.

Leveraging on Edeis's local expertise and Jetex's ground handling experience, clients benefit from increased convenience when travelling throughout France. Additionally, the partnership opens up direct access to Jetex's full range of services, including but not limited to global trip planning, fueling and bespoke concierge services. As one of the largest FBO networks in France, the partnership is set to bring more private aviation traffic to the country.

About Jetex

A global leader in executive aviation, Jetex is recognized for delivering flexible, best-in-class flight support solutions to customers worldwide. Jetex provides exceptional FBOs, aircraft fueling, ground handling and global trip planning. The company caters to an elite clientele including owners and operators of business jets for corporate, commercial and personal air travel. To find out how you can benefit from Jetex's award-winning services, visit http://www.jetex.com today.

About Edeis

Based in Ivry-sur-Seine, France, Edeis is a leader in engineering and infrastructure operation. Since 2008, the enterprising team at Edeis has provided publicly-owned airport authorities in communities across France with innovative technical and operating solutions. Edeis ensures that airport facilities collaborate with community authorities to enhance regional appeal and satisfy the demands of the most discerning travelers. The Edeis model has expanded appreciably in the past nine years with the team now managing 18 airports, one marina and a tourist train.



