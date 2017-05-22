

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) announced it has agreed to sell its two largest US run-off businesses, the payout annuity business and the Bank Owned / Corporate Owned Life Insurance business to Wilton Re. The transaction and related management actions are expected to result in a capital release of approximately $700 million in 2017.



As a result of the announced actions, the company estimates its Group Solvency II ratio to improve by approximately 6% points in the second half of 2017. The company expects the deal will improve its return on capital by approximately 60 basis points. Aegon expects annual capital generation from its US operations to be reduced by approximately $30 million following the transaction. The companany anticipates the reinsurance transaction will result in a book loss of approximately $300 million.



Aegon noted that, as the businesses are classified as run-off businesses, their associated earnings are not included in underlying earnings before tax.



