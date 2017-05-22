

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy services company Wood Group (John) plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced Monday that it has secured a Technical Support Services or TSS contract with Sakhalin Energy Investment Company Ltd., an operator of integrated oil and gas project Sakhalin-2.



Effective immediately, the five year contract, with two, one year extension options will be delivered by Wood Group's engineering team based in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on Sakhalin Island. It will be supported by the company's offices in Australia, Norway, China and the UK.



Sakhalin-2 is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas projects, that includes Russia's first offshore gas production platform and liquefied natural gas or LNG plant.



The contract extends Wood's Group's relationship with Sakhalin Energy. The company has been providing engineering and construction support, including studies and modifications, to offshore and onshore assets on Sakhalin Island in the Russian Federation for more than a decade.



This new contract adds brownfield drilling upgrade services to the capabilities Wood Group provides across various assets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX