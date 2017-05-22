POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - New Advisory Panel

22 May 2017

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc

("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

New Advisory Panel

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (AIM:PHE), the company focused on ultra high temperature gasification waste to energy systems, and the creation of Distributed Modular Gasification© (DMG), is delighted to announce the establishment of a new Advisory Panel. The members of this Advisory Panel should not be construed as Directors of the Company.

The four initial members of the Company's Advisory Panel will provide valuable commercial, scientific and engineering counsel to the Management team of the company - the individuals are as follows:

Peter Jones OBE has over 25 years experience in the waste industry, with 20 years spent at board level at Biffa. During his time at Biffa the company expanded significantly through a combination of both organic and acquisition led growth.

Myles Kitcher has a wealth of experience in the energy and waste industries with a career which has spanned local government, public sector and private enterprise. As Managing Director of Peel Environmental, he is leading their efforts at Protos - the flagship destination for energy, innovation and industry near Ellesmere Port.

Keith Riley is a fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers as well as a Member of the Institute of Waste Management. Previously the MD of the Technology Innovation Services at Veolia, he is currently leading Vismundi which is a consultancy specialising in environmental issues and waste management.

Howard White is an experienced entrepreneur, strategic advisor, and investor. As the founder of AFC Energy, and the Deputy Chairman of Waste2tricity, he has exceptional knowledge of the burgeoning hydrogen economy, coupled with expertise across both public and private companies.

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of PowerHouse, said: "With the fit-out and certification of our G3-UHt demonstration unit, and our move into the Thornton Science Park well under way, this is the perfect time to bring together a broad-based group of advisors to augment the council of our Board of Directors. The formation of this premier Advisory Panel is an important step in the development and maturing of the Company. We are honoured and pleased to welcome this group of reputable individuals - each of whom has had a distinguished career and is a leader in his field. A robust Advisory Panel greatly increases our thought leadership in the Waste-to-Energy space, expands our reach, and will accelerate our efforts in achieving the commercial roll-out of DMG©. We expect to add to this core group of advisors over time and are looking forward to working together toward the success of PowerHouse."

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt Ultra High Temperature Gasification Waste-to-Energy system, and the creator of Distributed Modular Gasification© (DMG).

The Company is focused on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. DMG© allows for easy, economical, deployment and scaling of an environmentally sound solution to the growing challenges of waste elimination, electricity demand, and distributed hydrogen production.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net