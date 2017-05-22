

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L), a device and formulation business for inhaled airways products, announced Monday, along with its co-development partner UCB, positive outcomes of the Phase I clinical study on VR942.



The companies will present the positive study data for their innovative inhaled biologic VR942 (UCB4144) at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference today, in Washington, D.C.



Based on this data, Vectura and UCB are finalising preparation for a Phase II clinical study which is expected to commence in second half of 2017. The Group's costs for the ongoing development of this innovative product and technology platform are within the guidance range issued on March 21.



VR942 (Global) is a co-development programme between Vectura and UCB for the development of an innovative inhaled anti-interleukin-13 (IL-13) fragment antibody for the treatment of uncontrolled asthma. VR942 is presented as a dry powder formulation for delivery via one of Vectura's proprietary dry powder inhaler devices.



In June 2016, the company had said that the study met its primary objective of evaluating the safety and tolerability of once daily VR942 single or repeat doses, administered as a dry powder via inhalation, in healthy volunteers and mild asthmatics respectively.



The company noted that the collaborative development programme represents the first example of an inhaled anti-IL-13 monoclonal fragment antibody successfully completing a Phase I clinical study with safety, tolerability and pharmacodynamic data supporting the relevance of drug delivery direct to the lung and the site of IL-13 expression.



This programme represents an exciting opportunity with biologics. Currently there are over 6 million patients with severe persistent asthma in major markets, of which 20% are uncontrolled.



