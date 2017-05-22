Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim (Paris:LHN) announces the appointment of Jan Jenisch as CEO from 16 October 2017. Jan Jenisch joins from Swiss company Sika AG, which has a leading global position in the development and production of systems and products for the building materials and automotive sectors.

Jan Jenisch (50) has been the CEO of Sika AG since January 2012. Under his leadership, Sika has developed its business in new markets and set new standards of performance in sales and profitability. As a result, the market capitalisation of Sika has more than tripled and the company has recently gained admission to the Swiss Market Index.

Beat Hess, Chairman, LafargeHolcim, said, "Jan Jenisch is a CEO that is widely respected for consistently delivering strong business results and he comes with a deep understanding of the building materials sector. His agile leadership style and his personal skills will be a good fit with our company culture and the management team of LafargeHolcim. I look forward to working with him to accelerate the strategy execution of our company."

Jan Jenisch, CEO designate, said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join LafargeHolcim. It is an iconic company and a global leader in the building materials industry with enormous future potential. I very much look forward to joining the global management team and to leading the company into a very successful future".

CV Jan Jenisch

Jan Jenisch joined Sika in 1996 and has worked in various management functions and countries. He was appointed to the Management Board in 2004 as Head of the Industry Division and he served as President Asia Pacific from 2007 to 2012.

Jan Jenisch has studied in Switzerland and the USA and is a graduate of the University Fribourg, Switzerland, with a MBA (lic. rer. pol.). He is a non-executive Director of the stock listed Schweiter Technologies AG and of the privately held Glas Troesch AG. He is married and has two children.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanization increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 90,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

