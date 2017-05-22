LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. (OTCQB: BDIC) is pleased to announce the hiring of JC Lopez as the New Chief Operating officer of BDIC. JC "Jay" Lopez has over 20 Years of experience in the Government sector. He offers more than a decade of accomplishment-laden experience in the Interlock Industry and throughout his career has established a strong network of contacts in the interlock community which will be an extremely valuable addition to the Blow and Drive Team, driving sales growth, market share and operations efficiency.

Jay is a proven leader that can work with multiple agencies, from Non-Profit organizations, to State and Judicial branches of government. He brings valuable insight and knowledge regarding the leadership and management challenges faced by a fast-growing interlock company.

Beginning his career as a Marine, he served his country for close to 24 years in Airfield Operations. His duties included a variety of fields that provided a solid leadership foundation to be able to handle multiple areas of business. A veteran of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm, he excelled to become an Officer in the Marines. As a Marine Officer, he was responsible for Operations in Airfield management including construction, security and maintenance of airports. During his last tour, he was responsible for over 10 million in equipment and over 600 enlisted Marines.

Upon retirement from the US Marine Corps, Mr. Lopez started an IT company helping business owners with creating database management systems to become more efficient and cost effective. He single handily built a very successful company that maintained databases for many business throughout Southern California. This venture created an opportunity to develop a full-blown Customer Management Software for a small start-up interlock company. During this endeavor Jay's talents were noticed by this small interlock company and eventually led to Mr. Lopez becoming General Manager of Advantage Interlock and grew the small Interlock start-up into a company with multi-county and multi-state presence with revenues of over $10,000,000.

In 2006, he became a Lifesafer Distributor in the State of Arizona under the trade name Ignition Interlock of Arizona. Ignition Interlock of Arizona was the Number 1 provider in the state at the end of 2013 among all providers. This accomplishment caught the eye of the manufacturer who in the fall of 2013 bought out the entire distribution network.

Upon the sale of Ignition Interlock of Arizona, Mr. Lopez became the Director of West Coast Operations for ADS Interlock out of Baltimore. In this capacity, he was able to expand the company into 5 states and in one years' time grow to over 1000 Interlocks and over 20 locations throughout 5 states. His ability to quickly certify the Interlock Device in multiple states and to quickly acquire new market share was of enormous success for ADS Interlock.

Then In 2015 Mr. Lopez became a Blow & Drive distributor in Arizona, Kentucky, Nevada & Pennsylvania. He proved time and again his flexibility in responding to changing market conditions and his ability to "wear many hats" in the effort to meet and exceed corporate goals and challenges. He provided leadership through start-up growth, and turnaround situations, repeatedly proving his ability to deliver strong and sustained results. As Blow & Drive's largest and most successful distributor Mr. Lopez proved to be the right man for job when BDIC went looking for a Chief Operations Officer In March of 2017.

Since the hiring of Mr. Lopez, he has helped increase Blow & Drive's Retail interlock client base from 281 clients to over 700 clients in less than 90 days. Which represents a 150% growth in BDIC's client base and a 300% revenue growth. Setting Blow & Drive on pace for close to a 20% market share and on the right path to become an industry leading supplier of ignition interlocks.

About BDIC

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp (BDIC) based in Los Angeles, California, that manufactures and distributes its Ignition Interlock Device Model# BDI-747 across the United States is a publicly traded company on the American Ventures Marketplace.

The BDI-747 is a state of the art ignition interlock device, breath-alcohol testing device approximately the size of a smartphone. The ignition interlock device requires the driver to exhale into the device prior to starting the vehicle. The device will prevent the vehicle from starting if the driver's blood-alcohol content exceeds a predetermined set level. Interlocks are required for use by DUI or DWI ("driving under the influence" or "driving while intoxicated") offenders as part of their mandatory court or motor vehicle department program.

The individual subject to the court or motor vehicle order pays for the installation/removal and monthly lease of the ignition interlock device. The Company will provide monitoring of the device at predetermined intervals per state guidelines. Data will be collected and made available to the appropriate authorities for review. The data will show all breath tests performed and/or missed tests as well as any attempt to bypass or circumvent the system. For states that require a picture or GPS location of the person performing the test, the device is equipped with camera & GPS technologies.

