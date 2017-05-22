

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Monday.



The franc eased to 114.20 against the yen, after having advanced to a 5-day high of 114.53 at 12:00 am ET.



The franc edged down to 1.0913 against the euro and 0.9752 against the dollar, from its early high of 1.0895 and a 6-1/2-month high of 0.9722, respectively.



The next possible support for the franc is seen around 1.01 against the greenback, 1.11 against the euro and 112.00 against the yen.



