Anypoint Platform is now available on the UK government's latest G-Cloud framework to support digital transformation needs in the UK public sector

MuleSoft (NYSE: MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application networks, today announced the availability of Anypoint Platform™ on the UK government's latest G-Cloud framework, G-Cloud 9. The framework provides UK public sector organisations with a way to buy cloud-based services as commodities to accelerate cloud adoption in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Provided by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS), G-Cloud 9 eliminates the need for organisations to individually research and enter into procurement contracts with technology vendors. As a result, Anypoint Platform will be easily accessible to central and local government, education and health services, devolved administrations, emergency services, defence and not-for-profit organisations. Anypoint Platform is available in both Public Cloud and Private Cloud iterations on Lot 1: Cloud Hosting.

"More than half of respondents cited public services as the most disconnected industry, according to MuleSoft's latest Connected Consumer Report 2017. Public sector IT teams are under incredible pressure, as cloud, SaaS, mobile and IoT ramp up the number of endpoints that organisations need to connect to both on-premises and in the cloud," said David Wyatt, vice president of EMEA, MuleSoft. "In order to accelerate movement to the cloud while retaining value from legacy investments, many public sector organisations are turning to Anypoint Platform to be more agile by building application networks. Application networks help organisations turn IT assets into services, which can be quickly discovered and easily reused by consumers on the network to develop more transformative services that drive stronger citizen engagement."

"We're leading a step-change in procurement to ensure that user-centred, design-led, data-driven and open approaches are commonplace in contracting by 2020," said Digital Marketplace Director Warren Smith in a recent public statement. "This reduces barriers for suppliers to do business with the public sector market, giving access to a greater number of new and innovative suppliers. Many of them have never had the opportunity to work with government before."

Public sector organisations are driving digital transformation to achieve their strategic initiatives, such as enriching consumer experiences, increasing operational efficiencies and delivering capabilities through digital channels. G-Cloud strengthens MuleSoft's commitment to growing its public sector solutions. MuleSoft is integral in helping organisations to change and innovate faster and has been recognised by Gartner for four consecutive years as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). UK public sector customers already include leading organisations such as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" by Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Elizabeth Golluscio, Eric Thoo, Kimihiko Iijima, Mary Wilcox, March 30, 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Crown Commercial Service

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) works with both departments and organisations across the whole of the public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality of service delivery. The CCS goal is to become the "go-to" place for expert commercial and procurement services.

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organisations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organisations in approximately 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

