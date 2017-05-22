HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK) is awarded the "HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark" by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). This award recognized FCHK's continuous efforts and outstanding contribution in corporate social responsibility.

Launched by HKQAA in 2008, the HKQAA CSR Advocate Index is an annual voluntary benchmarking scheme that provides quantitative metrics to measure the maturity level of an organisation's social responsibilities practices. HKQAA verified FCHK's outstanding performance at 7 core CSR subjects -- 'Organisational Governance,' 'Human Rights,' 'Labour Practices,' 'Environment,' 'Fair Operating Practices,' 'Consumer Issues,' and 'Community Involvement and Development' through the Index.

Mr. Harvey Uong, Managing Director of FrieslandCampina Hong Kong, commented on the award, "We are honoured to be recognized by HKQAA and awarded 'HKQAA CSR Advocate Mark' at our first attempt to review and benchmark our practice on corporate social responsibility issues. This is an important recognition for FrieslandCampina Hong Kong CSR footprint. We put nourishing the lives of Hong Kong people across all ages and giving back to the community as priority. Throughout the years, we work closely with our partners in promoting healthy lifestyle for local families through World Milk Day campaign, and promoting local milk tea culture and sustaining this unique local craftsmanship to the next generation by the annual Milk Tea Day celebration and Milk Tea Master Training," said Harvey.

Designed with reference to the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility, the Index covers 4 different perspectives, namely 'Corporate Governance,' 'Social Well-being,' 'Economic Performance' and 'Environmental Conservation.'

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited (FCHK), a subsidiary of Royal FrieslandCampina, has maintained a long presence in Hong Kong since 1938, providing high quality and nutritious dairy products including FRISO infant and toddler milk formula, DUTCH LADY dairy based beverages, OPTIMEL adult nutrition formula and dairy products including BLACK&WHITE, LONGEVITY, for consumers, customers and food service business partners in Hong Kong and Macau, nourishing the health of local citizens across the whole life span.

FCHK has developed a wide network in both retail and business channels with our products being available at key chain drug stores, supermarkets and open trade, as well as being the supplier-of-choice to top tier food chains, teashops, restaurants and hotels. Currently, our business covers Hong Kong and Macau.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Every day FrieslandCampina provides millions of consumers all over the world with food that is rich in valuable nutrients. FrieslandCampina is one of the world's largest dairy companies, manufacturing and providing a variety of dairy products which serve as raw materials and semi-manufactured goods for global infant and toddler products, the food and beverage as well as medical industries. FrieslandCampina has offices in 33 countries and employs a total of about 22,000 people.

FrieslandCampina's products find their way to more than 100 countries. The Company's central office is in Amersfoort.

The Company is fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A, with about 19,000 member dairy farmers in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, one of the world's largest dairy cooperatives. For more information please visit: www.frieslandcampina.com.

About HKQAA CSR Advocate Index

HKQAA CSR Advocate Index is run by HKQAA since 2008 and is designed with reference to the ISO 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility. The index measures an organization's maturity level in practicing its social responsibilities from 4 different perspectives, namely Corporate Governance, Social Well-being, Economic Performance and Environmental Conservation. The quantitative metrics will contain 7 core elements and 40 recommended practices in a five-points scoring approach.

About Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency

Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA) is a non-profit organisation established by Hong Kong Government in 1989. As one of the leading conformity organisations in the Asia-Pacific region, HKQAA is committed to providing certification and assessment services. Through knowledge sharing and technology transfer, HKQAA helps enterprises enhance management performance and competitiveness. Apart from introducing world-class management systems to Hong Kong, HKQAA has also developed a wide range of innovative services to cope with increasingly diversified market demands and the growing need for sustainable development, bringing benefits to the community. For more information, please visit: http://www.hkqaa.org.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3141564



For more information:

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Limited

Public Affairs and Communications

Natalie Yuen

T +852 60533950 / 28593720

E Email Contact

www.frieslandcampina.com



