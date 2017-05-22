Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, 2017-05-22 09:02 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NDAQ) announces that the shares of East West Agro, AB (trading ticker: EWA1L), a Lithuanian agricultural machinery trader, will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North market on May 22 by Nasdaq Vilnius. East West Agro is the fourth company which shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative market.



"East West Agro raising funds on public markets is a positive signal that growth companies can utilize First North market for realizing their ambitious goals and build awareness in Baltic capital market," says Saulius Malinauskas, President of Nasdaq Vilnius. "First North alternative market is designed for companies of different size and sector and serves as a stepping-stone for being listed on regulated market. We welcome East West Agro to First North and hope that more fast-growing companies will follow their example".



"Listing of our shares on the Baltic securities market is an appreciation and marks a new stage for our growth and development. Currently, we are the only agricultural machinery vendor at Nasdaq Baltic which provides us with a new competitive advantage. We are willing to increase the number of investors interested in the agriculture sector, which is bright as the modernization process is accelerating in Lithuania. Therefore, we believe that more companies from agriculture sector will raise funds via capital markets and East West Agro will serve as a role model for other medium sized companies in the Baltics," says Danas Šidlauskas, EWA Executive Director.



East West Agro has appointed Orion Securities as its Certified Adviser.



About East West Agro, AB



EWA is a Lithuanian public limited liability company established in 2006. Today it has become one of the largest agricultural machinery vendors in Lithuania. Successfully established among the TOP5, it is now representing such global brands as Massey Ferguson, Laverda, Fella and similar. The overall earnings in 2016 reached 23 million euros, almost double compared to 2015. EWA serves more than 6 thousand farmers and agricultural companies. Currently the company has 59 employees. Read more: www.ewa.lt



About Nasdaq Baltic First North



First North is an exchange-regulated marketplace supervised by the Exchange, the Advisers and the Bank of Lithuania. It suits companies in all industries and of all sizes, from small, young or growth companies to those that already well established. First North combines the benefits of being public with simplicity, and is often a first step toward the main market. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables clients to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 85 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,800 listed companies with a market value of $10.1 trillion and nearly 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Baltic central securities depositories.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Daiva Tauckelaite + 370 62055127 daiva.tauckelaite@nasdaq.com