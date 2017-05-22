SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Oliver Johnson as Managing Director, Asia Pacific. Oliver joined SimCorp in May, will be based in Singapore, and reports to Jochen Müller, SimCorp's Executive Vice-President, EMEA and Asia Pacific.



Reinforcing SimCorp's growing Asia Pacific footprint, Oliver will be responsible for overseeing all management, operations, sales and distribution, plus enhancing client relationships to drive the business growth of SimCorp's integrated solution offerings across the region. Oliver brings with him more than 12 years of financial services and software industry experience, of which six years involved leading complex customer relationships and projects at a senior management level in Asia.



Commenting on the appointment, Jochen Müller said: "I am delighted to welcome someone of Oliver's caliber to the SimCorp Asia team. Oliver's wealth of experience in the industry will help us maintain our high quality of client service and attract new clients as we continue to invest in the region as part of our Vision 2020 goal. Oliver and his team represent our ongoing, long-term commitment to the Asia Pacific region."



Oliver Johnson added: "SimCorp's depth of experience in APAC and the quality of its talent are well-known in the financial services industry and was one of the key attractions for me to join the team. The average tenure of SimCorp's team in APAC far exceeds the industry average and demonstrates the company's dedication to providing clients with not only the best people, but also the continuity of a long-term vision. I am excited to be given this opportunity to develop the business regionally and to help our current and future clients unlock more value through SimCorp's world-class solutions."



Prior to joining SimCorp in May, Oliver was most recently Managing Director at eFront Singapore, where he was responsible for managing operations across APAC. During a 12-year career with eFront, he worked in London, Dubai, Australia and Singapore, with experience in growing the business' Asian footprint.



Oliver Johnson takes over as Managing Director from Nick Quin who after a long successful career at SimCorp resigned to move back to New Zealand in early 2017.



About SimCorp



SimCorp provides integrated, best-in-class investment management solutions to the world's leading asset managers, fund managers, asset servicers, pension and insurance funds, wealth managers, and sovereign wealth funds. Whether deployed on premise or as an ASP solution, its core system, SimCorp Dimension® , supports the entire investment value chain and range of instruments, all based on a market-leading IBOR. SimCorp invests more than 20% of its annual revenue in R&D, helping clients develop their business and stay ahead of ever-changing industry demands. Listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen, SimCorp is a global company, regionally covering all of Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.simcorp.com.