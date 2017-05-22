

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK average asking prices hit a new record level in May, property website Rightmove said Monday.



House prices climbed 1.2 percent month-on-month to a record GBP 317,281 in May. This was the fifth consecutive rise in house prices.



In London, house prices grew 0.9 percent on a yearly basis, taking the average asking price to GBP 649,864.



Families with children under the age of eleven are twice likely to shift their houses, Rightmove said.



Moving pressures are understandably taking priority over electioneering and Brexit worries, Rightmove Director Miles Shipside, said.



