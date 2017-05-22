Dubai based company integrates its operations with a luxury resort in The Commonwealth of Dominica

The contract constituting the creation of new partnership between RIF TRUST Investments and Tranquility Beach Resort was signed last week by Mimoun Assraoui and Ian "Sugar George" Edwards. This agreement, signed on the 16 May 2017, declares the future collaboration between the parties for the promotion and development of the Tranquility Beach Resort -Curio- A Collection by Hilton that is being built in Dominica. This possibility opens borders for international cooperation towards the endorsement of global citizenship in the Middle East, Africa, CIS and other emerging markets.

RIF TRUST is a company based in the hub of diversity, Dubai, focused on citizenship by investment programs that are enabling individuals and families internationally to achieve freedom of movement and independence in important aspects of life, by obtaining a second passport. Established in 2013 the company has been growing in the region and globally by establishing partnerships and building links. "Our goal is to become the leader provider of Citizenship by Investment services by advising the best investment opportunities for our clients. That is why we, as a company, invest in Tranquility Beach Resort," said Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF TRUST Investments.

Tranquility Beach Resort is led by Ian Edwards a visionary Property Developer and Architectural Designer as well as a highly reputed businessman whose work has been hallmarked by notable global accolades in his field. Mr. Edwards has participated in the creation of various revolutionary projects including top luxury estates in the Caribbean and he is currently in the process of developing Tranquility Beach Resort in Dominica a contemporary villa and condo suites resort. Edwards: "We have over 25 years of experience designing and developing top end properties in the Caribbean and we are delighted to team up with the dynamic company RIF TRUST to bring promotional and client support services in this vibrant market."

Tranquility Beach is a truly luxurious resort based on Dominica's jewel coastline. Resort facilities comprise 15 modern buildings with 73 rooms designed to reflect the dream of a true Caribbean paradise and create an atmosphere of serenity.

The agreement between the parties includes investment into the development of Tranquility Beach Resort from RIF TRUST, as well as the merger of offices for representation and promotion of this project. The business model of the project includes an investment of $220,000 into the Tranquility Beach Resort with a benefit of obtaining Dominican Citizenship that grants a myriad of business possibilities as well as visa free access to the Euro Zone, United Kingdom, Singapore and other countries totalling over 120 erased borders.

Tranquility Beach Resort is an authorized Government Citizenship by Investment program that offers the dual benefit of citizenship as well as profitable investment into the hospitality industry of the next generation first class hotels.

*Source: ME NewsWire

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170522005482/en/

Contacts:

RIF TRUST Investments

Alexia Assraoui, +97142432032, +971554473801

alexia@riftrust.com