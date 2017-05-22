

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales increased for the fourth straight month in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



Retail sales climbed 0.3 percent month-over-month in April, following a 0.1 percent slight rise in March.



Sales of food and other groceries grew 0.3 percent over the month and those of other consumer goods went up by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, sales of clothing and related goods decreased 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped 0.8 percent in April, reversing a 2.6 percent increase in the preceding month.



