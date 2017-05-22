

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced Monday the appointment of Jan Jenisch as CEO from October 16.



In late April, LafargeHolcim announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer Eric Olsen on July 15, two years after taking up the CEO role and assuming responsibility for successfully implementing the merger of Lafarge and Holcim.



The company also said then that from July 15, once Olsen leaves, Beat Hess, Chairman of the Board, will become interim CEO and Roland Köhler, currently Executive Committee member, will be appointed Chief Operating Officer.



Jenisch, aged 50, joins from Swiss company Sika AG, a developer and producer of systems and products for the building materials and automotive sectors. He has been the CEO of Sika AG since January 2012. Under his leadership, the market capitalisation of Sika has more than tripled and the company has recently gained admission to the Swiss Market Index.



Jenisch joined Sika in 1996 and has worked in various management functions and countries. He was appointed to the Management Board in 2004 as Head of the Industry Division and he served as President Asia Pacific from 2007 to 2012.



