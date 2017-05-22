Optimax Celebrates Surgeon's 30,000 Treatments

LONDON, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This month, Optimax Eye Clinics, the UK's longest established eye surgery specialist, celebrates a milestone in the career of Dr Mohammed Ayoubi, who has now performed a total of 30,000 laser treatments.

Dr Ayoubi, who is a Refractive Surgeon at Optimax, recently treated Kathlin Baty at Optimax Bristol, whose laser procedure was the surgeon's 30,000th.

Ms Baty, who works for Avon Fire Authority, said; "My result has been fantastic - it still doesn't seem real. The surgeon and all the staff were brilliant."

Dr Ayoubi has worked at Optimax since 2001, and was one of the first doctors to receive the Certificate of Laser Refractive Surgeries (Cert LRS) issued by the Royal College of Ophthalmologists.

"I am very happy to have completed 30,000 procedures at Optimax, and it should be reassuring for patients to know that they are being treated by an experienced surgeon. Ms Baty is extremely happy with her result. Thanks to Optimax I have access to advanced laser and diagnostic equipment, and enjoy the support of a great team, which helps to provide excellent results for our patients," he said.

Optimax is the UK's longest established vision correction specialist, with 20 clinics nationwide. Its range of procedures can treat short sight, long sight and astigmatism. Established in 1991, Optimax has experience drawn from more than 350,000 treatments. Its insistence on highly advanced laser and lens technology means that even more people can see life more clearly.

