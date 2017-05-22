MCI Launches Executive PhD Program in Management

INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

High-level part-time doctoral program for business professionals | Combining academic research with practical relevance | Exemplary collaboration between European university institutions | Start fall 2017 | Registration now open

A new "Executive PhD Program in Management" will be launched by MCI Management Center Innsbruck as a high-level part-time doctoral program for business professionals in the fall of 2017.

The program offers a premium executive development track designed to be academically rigorous and intellectually inspiring, closing the gap between traditional PhD and professional DBA programs.

The international doctoral program will jointly be offered by

the University of Antwerp ( Belgium )

) the Antwerp Management School ( Belgium )

) the Management Center Innsbruck ( Austria )

The 4-year, part-time Executive PhD program will be jointly delivered at Antwerp (50%) and Innsbruck (50%) and combines academic research with practical relevance. Registration is now open.

