

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets rose broadly on Monday as the Japanese yen weakened and U.S. crude futures climbed back above $50 per barrel on expectations that major oil producing nations might extend their production cuts beyond an agreed-on June deadline when they meet on May 25. Investors shrugged off news that North Korea fired another ballistic missile on Sunday.



Chinese shares fell as worries over slowing economic growth and tighter regulations continued to haunt investors. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 14.96 points or 0.48 percent to 3,075.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 232 points or 0.92 percent at 25,401 in late trade despite authorities unveiling fresh measures to curb rising property prices.



Japan's Nikkei index rose 87.52 points or 0.45 percent to 19,678.28 in thin trading after official data showed the country's exports expanded for a fifth consecutive month in April, aided by higher shipments of semiconductors and steel. The broader Topix index closed 0.51 percent higher at 1,567.65.



SoftBank shares rallied 1.9 percent after the telecommunications giant closed the first round of a planned $100 billion investment fund. Oil majors Inpex Corp, JX Holdings and Japan Petroleum rose over 1 percent each.



Australian shares rebounded from two straight days of losses, as stronger iron ore and oil prices helped lift mining and energy stocks. Banks also gained ground after recent heavy losses.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 43.80 points or 0.76 percent to 5,771.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 42.30 points or 0.73 percent higher at 5,811.20.



Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group jumped 1-3 percent after iron ore prices rose nearly 2 percent on Friday. Alumina gained 3.3 percent as it appointed former BHP Billiton executive Mike Ferraro as its new CEO and managing director.



Energy majors Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Oil Search rallied 2-4 percent as oil prices climbed toward $51 a barrel. Westpac rose 0.8 percent despite the bank saying the federal budget's new bank levy would cost it about $370 million a year or around $260 million after tax. Commonwealth Bank advanced 1.3 percent and NAB closed marginally higher.



New Zealand shares followed regional peers higher, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing up 17.39 points or 0.24 percent at 7,409.50. Chorus, SkyCity Entertainment and Spark New Zealand climbed 2-3 percent. F&P Healthcare dropped 0.7 percent despite posting a record full-year profit.



The Taiwan Weighted rose half a percent after a government report showed the country's jobless rate dropped to 3.78 percent in April from 3.84 percent in March, with the number of unemployed people falling to 446,000 from 452,000 in the prior month.



Elsewhere, India's Sensex was rising 0.4 percent and Malaysian shares were marginally higher, while Singapore's Straits Times index was little changed and Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.7 percent.



U.S. stocks finished higher but well off their day's highs on Friday. While higher oil prices and solid earnings from several companies helped support underlying sentiment, the ongoing investigation into foreign involvement in the U.S. presidential election served to pull down the dollar to its lowest level in six months.



The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.7 percent each, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced half a percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX