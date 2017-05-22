GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/22/17 -- Bombardier Business Aircraft and Rockwell Collins today announced a new Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics upgrade for the Challenger 604 aircraft. As the only all-in-one solution to comply with aviation regulatory mandates while modernizing the flight experience for pilots, the Pro Line Fusion® upgrade is set to be available throughout Bombardier's highly qualified and extensive network of service centres.

"The Challenger 604 is a highly-valued, long-haul aircraft, and this upgrade will allow customers to benefit from the latest technology and continue flying well into the future," said Craig Olson, Vice President and General Manager, Business and Regional Systems for Rockwell Collins. "This will be the third aircraft platform to have the Pro Line Fusion® aftermarket upgrade option, continuing our ongoing effort to provide owners with a means to keep their aircraft relevant with modern technology, enhanced situational awareness for pilots and aviation regulatory mandate compliance."

Bombardier is supporting and endorsing Rockwell Collins' development of this service offering. The addition of the Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics on the Challenger 604 aircraft will enhance the cockpit experience by providing the latest in avionics functionality while increasing the aircraft's value.

"We are confident that Rockwell Collins' new Pro Line Fusion® integrated avionics upgrade for Challenger 604 will provide owners with the state-of-the-art technology and added-value that they expect from Bombardier," said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are growing our aftermarket service offerings and this is one more example of how we are focusing on adding value to our customers' aircraft. Our service centres are well equipped to ensure all customers find the ideal retrofit option to comply with aviation regulatory mandates, improve onboard technology, and add value to their aircraft."

The Pro Line Fusion® upgrade will replace the factory-installed CRT displays with three 14.1-inch widescreen displays, which feature advanced graphics, configurable windows and a touchscreen interface.

This upgrade will bring a whole new set of benefits to the Challenger 604 aircraft, including:

-- The baseline equipment required for operation in modernized airspace, such as ADS-B and LPV approaches, and available FANS and Link 2000 capabilities -- Standard synthetic vision system, eyes-forward flight planning and geo- referenced electronic navigation charts -- Easy and fast database updates

To ensure compliance with aviation regulatory mandates and to take full advantage of this opportunity, owners can contact Bombardier to start planning for the upgrade, which is expected to be certified by fall of 2018.

As the Bombardier Business Aircraft fleet continues to grow, so does its award-winning service centre network with additional Customer Response Team trucks in the U.S., and new service centre facilities in Tianjin, China and Biggin Hill, London. The network is equipped to support Learjet, Challenger and Global business aircraft and is connected to Bombardier Business Aircraft's 24/7 Customer Response Centre and world-class Customer Support Team.

European customers can benefit from the service centre network's comprehensive capabilities and flexibility, as well as on-site parts inventory and engineering support. They can also maximize their maintenance event to complete additional work during the downtime, such as paint, installation of in-flight internet connectivity, avionics upgrades or interior refurbishment.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers' futures. To find out more, please visit www.rockwellcollins.com.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Bombardier, Challenger and Challenger 604 are either unregistered or registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

