

22 May 2017



Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)



Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement



Danske Bank A/S (contact: Syndicate - Martin Olén; telephone: + 45 45 14 67 03) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) 596/20014).



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |The securities: | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Issuer: |Akelius Residential Property AB (publ)| +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Guarantor (if any): |None | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Aggregate nominal amount: |EUR 500m (exp) | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Description: |EUR 500m (exp), fixed rate, tenor long| | |7 year (February 2025) | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Offer price: |Initial price thoughts at MS + | | |1.40%-1.45% | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Other offer terms: |Not Applicable | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Stabilisation: | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Stabilisation Manager(s) |Bayerische Landesbank, BNP Paribas, | | |Danske Bank, Swedbank | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Stabilisation period expected to start |The date of this announcement | |on: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Stabilisation period expected to end no|Settlement date | |later than: | | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Existence, maximum size and conditions |The Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-| |of use of over-allotment facility: |allot the securities to the extent | | |permitted in accordance with | | |applicable law | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+ |Stabilisation trading venue: |Listing on the Irish Stock Exchange | +---------------------------------------+--------------------------------------+



In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.



