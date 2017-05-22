ItalianCreationGroup Opens its First Luxury Lifestyle Flagship Store in New York, Bringing Together High-end Brands Driade, FontanaArte, Valcucine and Toscoquattro

NEW YORK, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The fast-growing Italian luxury holding company ItalianCreationGroup is opening its first North American flagship store during the International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York City on Monday, bringing together its prestigious design firms under one roof for the first time ever.

The company has acquired a stable of luxury brands over the last three years, including some of the greatest names in Italian furniture, legendary Driade and FontanaAarte, as well as luxury, eco-friendly kitchen maker Valcucine and boutique bathroom designer Toscoquattro, giving rise to a new force in Italian luxury.

"Our aim is to bring together the finest in Italian craftsmanship for the discerning global luxury market," said Stefano Core, the Co-Founder and CEO of ItalianCreationGroup. "Italy is known for its excellence in luxury products and we must promote them abroad. We believe in a new Italian renaissance."

At the grand opening of the store in New York's Soho Design District - designed by Milan-based architect studio Ludovica+Roberto Palomba - two maestros of Italian craftsmanship will be present to showcase Italian expertise, flair and finesse that ItalianCreationGroup identifies itself with.

The one-of-a-kind event will feature a master of mosaics from the prestigious Scuola dei Mosaicisti of Friuli - the academy that has produced masterpieces all over the world such as the Library of Congress in Washington - and a gourmet pasta maker from Eataly, metaphors for creativity and composition as well as simple authenticity.

A master from the academy will install the final detail of the store: the group's logo in mosaic. "We are bringing the finest in Italian craftsmanship, heritage and innovation to New York City," Core said. "Our vision is the Italian luxury lifestyle."

ItalianCreationGroup has become the go-to group for high-end Italian design, targeting customers who appreciate the distinctive personality and artisanal know-how associated with the "Made in Italy" style. To that end, it has acquired brands that best represent Italian quality, creativity and innovation in the world of home design, while continuing to strengthen its competitiveness across international markets.

Following the Milan Design Week and the opening of the flagship store in Milan in April, the company's new retail strategy aims to expand the global presence of the ItalianCreationGroup, with North America a key market for Italian design.

Visit:http://www.italiancreationgroup.com