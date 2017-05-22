Stockholm, May 22, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Bioservo Technologies AB's shares (short name: BIOS) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Bioservo Technologies belongs to the health care sector and is the 43rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Bioservo Technologies is a Swedish company developing muscle strengthening devices based on its patented robotic SEM™ technology. Its lead product, the SEM Glove™, strengthens the users' grip and either compensates where power is lacking or adds extra force and endurance. Bioservo Technologies was founded in 2006 as a result of a collaboration between the Karolinska University hospital and the Royal Institute of Technology. For more information, please visit www.bioservo.se.



"We are both delighted and proud to reach this milestone, which together with the share issue is an important step to further strengthen our position," said Erik Landgren, CEO of Bioservo Technologies. "As a listed company, we have a seal of approval when entering the commercial phase in the beginning of next year. I would like to thank the whole team and everyone around us who have supported us to get to where we are today."



"We welcome Bioservo Technologies to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Bioservo Technologies operates in an exciting field and we look forward to supporting them on their continued journey as a publicly traded company."



Bioservo Technologies AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



