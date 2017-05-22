Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, May 22
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 19 May 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|255.58p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|254.66p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share =
|158.53p
|Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
|Market value of investments:
|GBP 326.6m
|Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares) :
|GBP 68.0m
|Zero Dividend Preference Shares:
|GBP (115.7m)
|___________
|Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):
|GBP 278.9m
|___________
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|22 May 2017