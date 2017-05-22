Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 30/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 22 May 2017











Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 11,934,000 2,869,445,950 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May 2017 157,000 256.17 40,218,690 -------------------- 16 May 2017 160,000 256.11 40,977,600 -------------------- 17 May 2017 170,000 252.92 42,996,400 -------------------- 18 May 2017 175,000 249.34 43,634,500 -------------------- 19 May 2017 170,000 251.38 42,734,600 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 20 832,000 210,561,790 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 12,766,000 3,080,007,740 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,088,271 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.61% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







