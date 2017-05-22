

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) announced Monday around 600 job cuts in its head office, reportedly its biggest headcount reduction in almost twenty years. Cathay Pacific will cut around 25 percent of management roles and 18 percent of non-managerial positions at its headquarters.



The move is part of its earlier announced transformation program after recording an annual loss in years, amid increased competition from mainland Chinese airlines, fewer premium class passengers and falling ticket prices. The changes are expected to make Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon more effective by improving the speed and quality of decision-making.



Rupert Hogg, Chief Executive Officer, Cathay Pacific, said in a statement, '... we have had to make tough but necessary decisions for the future of our business and our customers. Changes in people's travel habits and what they expect from us, evolving competition and a challenging business outlook have created the need for significant change.'



Recently, the Hong Kong-based carrier recorded its first annual loss since the financial crisis in 2008, following which Ivan Chu stepped down as its Chief Executive and Chairman of Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Limited, known as Cathay Dragon. Hogg, Cathay's then chief operating officer, succeeded Chu as its CEO with effect from May 1. The company is expected to be in the red again this year.



The job cuts are the first step in a three-year reorganization plan announced earlier by the carrier.



In a statement, the company noted that the changes will affect senior, middle management and non-managerial roles at its headquarters in Hong Kong. Around 190 management and 400 non-managerial roles will go.



The majority of affected employees will be informed of changes or a cessation to their role today and over the next month, with most of the restructuring completed by the end of 2017.



The company added that no frontline employees, pilots or cabin crew will be affected by the changes as the airlines continue to grow, but they will be also be asked to deliver greater efficiencies and productivity improvements, in line with the rest of the organisation.



Cathay Pacific will continue to invest in its frontline capabilities to deliver high-quality products and services to its customers.



All employees whose roles will become redundant in the new structure will receive a severance package including up to 12 months' salary, extended medical benefits including counselling and support, and additional and extended travel benefits.



Cathay Pacific will also offer all outgoing employees job search support, job application support and interview training.



In addition, Cathay Pacific will restructure its Cargo department. It will streamline the structure by removing the role of Cargo Director.



In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific shares gained 2.30 percent on Monday and settled at HK$11.58.



