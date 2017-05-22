sprite-preloader
Montag, 22.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 572 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,337 Euro		+0,043
+3,32 %
WKN: 870986 ISIN: HK0293001514 Ticker-Symbol: CTY 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,309
1,343
11:08
1,284
1,306
19.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD1,337+3,32 %