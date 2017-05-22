Lyon (ots) - Rtone has now a product range made for PV owners offering them the possibility to keep an eye on their PV investment and to ensure their energy efficiency.



Market leader with Rbee Solar



For 10 years, Rtone has been developing energy monitoring solutions. It has been the market leader since 2008 with Rbee Solar, its universal PV monitoring solution for domestic and commercial installations in Europe. It allows an online day-to-day production monitoring to control and prevent from risks for the owner.



The solution made of an MID certified meter and a web portal has worked its own way. Its operation through a SIM card makes this solution independent and autonomous. As this solution is proposed to installers to manage their customers' installations, the intelligence of the solution remains in the fault detection. Indeed, alerts are sent by email and SMS to the installer and PV producer warning them about their installation's performance. Several tools are also proposed included on the web portal such as excel exports, smartphone app...



A complete smart offer with the consumption tracking



Rtone is now offering a way to monitor their household consumption with Rbee Solar Smart. Owners are now able to identify how money can be saved and make a clever use of electrical energy and PV production.



The complete product range will be presented at Intersolar, from May 31st to June 2nd, stand A3.250-E, on the French pavilion.



About Rtone



Rtone is an innovative one-stop company since 2007 which designs tailor-made IoT solutions and is specialized in energy efficiency. Rtone manages and monitors PV installations and houses. Rbee Solar is the leading PV monitoring product for domestic and commercial PV arrays with over 18 000 installations in the world.



Rbee Solar is an integrated solution that includes hardware, software and services unmatched on the PV market to assist PV installers in managing and maintaining remotely all their PV installs with one single solution!



For more information you can follow the Twitter account @RbeeSolar or visit the websites www.rbeesolar.com.



