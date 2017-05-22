Johannesburg to Host Education Innovation Summit

JOHANNESBURG, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The secondEducation Innovation Summit taking place at Radisson Blu Gautrain hotel on 31 May 2017 will focus on helping instructors and administrators improve assessment and data collection. Under the theme "Transforming Education With Technology" the conferencewill be interactive with round-table discussions and case studies from leading education experts, policy makers, service providers and EduTech entrepreneurs.



With the current accelerated growth in mobile devices, there is already an emergence of flexible, open learning environments that enable contextual, real-time, interactive and personalised learning. With over 30 speakers, the Education Innovation Summit will explore all the possibilities and opportunities which technology creates in the educational environment.

5 Reasons to attend:

Learn about the latest innovative solutions in education.

Hear from Edu-tech entrepreneurs.

Explore developments in the use of technology in education.

Meet and interact with senior stakeholders and key decision makers in the Education and Technology industries.

Enjoy an unparalleled networking platform for education decision makers and professionals, policy makers and leading technology service providers just to mention a few.

Key Topics:

Investing in ICT for Education

Connecting with the next generation of students through mobile and social media

Transforming to a digital institution

How can technology drive down the cost of tertiary education in Africa

How data and analytics can improve education

How moving to the cloud can help schools

Unlocking sustainable finance for education from non-traditional sources

Best practice: incorporating innovative tools in teaching and learning

Online Education: IT Security and hacking as an emerging challenge

For more information on this conference visit: http://africaninnovatormagazine.com/education/



About African Innovator Group:

African Innovator Group is a dynamic media and events company that specialises in publishing, events as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. We have a global publishing network and international client base, which we service from offices in Johannesburg.

Publishing and Events

• Publishing: ITNewsAfrica.com, African Innovator Magazine.

• Events: Education Innovation Summit, Healthcare Innovation Summit, IoT Forum Africa, Digital Transformation Forum

For more Information, please visit: http://africaninnovatormagazine.com/events.html

Editorial details

Vee Lidzhade

Conference Producer

[c] +27-76-562-6379

[t] +27-11-026-0982

[e] vee@itnewsafrica.com

