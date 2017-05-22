Blood Culture Tests Market Worth $6.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalblood culture tests marketis expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of bloodstream infections and infectious diseases is the most significant factor anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, such as sepsis, is the main factor that drives growth of the market. Thus, many manufacturing companies have begun focusing on development of advanced diagnostic instruments and consumables.

The introduction of various government initiatives pertaining to the prevention and control of infections is likely to propel the demand for blood culture tests. According to CDC, there was 46% decrease in central line-associated bloodstream infections between 2008 and 2013 in the U.S., owing to efforts taken by the U.S. government for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Conventional blood culture technique is the largest revenue-grossing segment owing to huge applications of this method in hospitals, independent clinical laboratories, and pathology laboratories

In the product segment, consumables accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016, due their huge applications in diagnostics & research, with repetitive purchase of these consumables, such as blood culture media, assay, kits, and reagents, adding to the revenue

Automated blood culture systems segment is the fastest growing segment of the blood culture tests market owing to the advantages of automation, such as low chances of error, faster result generation, etc.

Molecular technology segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, because of increasing demand for advanced products by hospitals and laboratories for diagnosis of infectious diseases

Bacterial infections accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016, due to the fact that they are the most common cause for infection in the blood

Reference laboratories is projected to grow at the highest rate during the study period, because there is an increase in outsourcing of blood tests by hospitals to reference laboratories

North America is the leading regional sector that accounted for the largest revenue share of the blood culture tests market in 2016, because of the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region

is the leading regional sector that accounted for the largest revenue share of the blood culture tests market in 2016, because of the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased focus of government on the prevention of infectious diseases

region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increased focus of government on the prevention of infectious diseases Some of the major players are Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMérieux SA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Luminex Corporation; Roche Diagnostics; Bruker Corporation; Abbott Laboratories; and Alere

Grand View Research has segmented the global blood culture tests market on the basis of product, technique, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Blood Culture Tests Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Consumables Blood culture media Aerobic blood culture media Anaerobic blood culture media Fungi/yeast blood culture media Others blood culture media Assay, kits, and reagents Blood culture accessories Instruments Laboratory equipment Incubators Colony counters Microscopes Gram stainers Automated blood culture systems Software & services

Blood Culture Tests Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Conventional blood culture technique Automated blood culture technique

Blood Culture Tests Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Culture-based technology Molecular technology PCR Microarray PNA-FISH Proteomic technology

Blood Culture Tests Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Bacterial infections Fungal infections Mycobacterial infections

Blood Culture Tests End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hospitals laboratories Reference laboratories Others

Blood Culture Tests Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



