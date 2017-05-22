EXCHANGE NOTICE 22.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 23.5.2017



32 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 23.5.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 22.5.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES



ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 23.5.2017



32 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 23.5.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ). Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Attachment:

