GH Financials Limited have decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of the membership was Friday, May 19th 2017. The trading id for GH Financials Limited is GHF.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone number +44 203 753 2196.



